China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
