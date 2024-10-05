CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.07. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.78.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common

