Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.88. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 20,579 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

