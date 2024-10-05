Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of CIGI opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $154.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 148,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $6,970,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $7,092,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

