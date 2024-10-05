Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.