Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 4,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

