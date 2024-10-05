Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02. 49,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 194,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

