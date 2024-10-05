Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 145.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

