Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

