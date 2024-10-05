CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of CSGP opened at $74.10 on Friday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

