Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Crawford United Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

