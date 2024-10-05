Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.19. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp comprises approximately 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
