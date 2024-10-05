CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPG) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.25). Approximately 174,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.28).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.20.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.
