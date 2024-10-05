CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

