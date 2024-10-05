DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

