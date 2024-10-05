DA Davidson Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

