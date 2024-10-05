DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.