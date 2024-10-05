DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSBC opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

