DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

AX stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

