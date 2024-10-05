DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp.’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

HLAN opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp. has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Heartland BancCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

