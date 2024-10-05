DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp.’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp. Trading Up 0.9 %
HLAN opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp. has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93.
Heartland BancCorp. Announces Dividend
Heartland BancCorp. Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland BancCorp.
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.