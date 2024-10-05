DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
DBM Global Trading Down 7.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.
About DBM Global
DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DBM Global
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.