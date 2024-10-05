DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

