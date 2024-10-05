Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.4% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.06 and its 200 day moving average is $270.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

