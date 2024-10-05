Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $577.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.01 and a 200 day moving average of $549.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

