Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

DCOM stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.00. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 204,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 446.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 129,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

