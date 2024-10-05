Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.39. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.