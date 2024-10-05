Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE DBM opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.88.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.