Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

