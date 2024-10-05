East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 91,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

