Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.19. 35,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 39,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.