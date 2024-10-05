Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.19. 35,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 39,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
