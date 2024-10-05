Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.30. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 1,688.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.