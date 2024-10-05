EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.