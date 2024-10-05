Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.50). 152,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 665,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.50).

Equals Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £212.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,812.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equals Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

