Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.95.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Equifax Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $283.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.22. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

