Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

