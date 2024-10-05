Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 4th (BXC, CAE, DIN, ESEA, FIX, GPC, GPI, LOCO, LTRX, MET)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 4th:
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
