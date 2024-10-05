Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 4th (BXC, CAE, DIN, ESEA, FIX, GPC, GPI, LOCO, LTRX, MET)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 4th:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

