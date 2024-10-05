Equity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.00 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336,742 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Borck acquired 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.