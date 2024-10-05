Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,469,000 after acquiring an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,630,000 after purchasing an additional 153,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

