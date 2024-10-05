Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

ESPR stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.