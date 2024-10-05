Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.