EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.65.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
