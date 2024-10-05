EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

