Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Evolus in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $16.34 on Friday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

