Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. 79,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exela Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 210.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Exela Technologies worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

