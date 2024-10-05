Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. 79,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Exela Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
