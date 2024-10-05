F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

