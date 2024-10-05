Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 760,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 302,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

