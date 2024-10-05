Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 19,778 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Farmers National Banc accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

