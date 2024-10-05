Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 21,001 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,021. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

