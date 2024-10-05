Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

