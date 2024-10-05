Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,791 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

