Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.